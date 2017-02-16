Danny Garcia believes he is a ‘more battle-tested fighter’ than Keith Thurman

Danny Garcia is in a confident mood ahead of his clash with Keith Thurman

DANNY GARCIA believes his big-fight experience will help him prevail over Keith Thurman in their March 4 welterweight unification tussle at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

WBC champion Garcia and WBA king Thurman will also be putting their unbeaten records on the line when they clash.

Garcia, who holds wins over Amir Khan, Erik Morales and Lucas Matthysse, feels he has more experience than Thurman in high-profile fights and that could be a crucial difference.

“I’ve been in a lot of big fights, so I can’t psych myself out. On March 4 I’m going to show the world again why I’m a real champion.

“I think I have a lot of advantages. One of them is that Barclays Center is like a second home. I’m the sharper, more patient and more battle-tested fighter. I’ll prove it on March 4.

“There’s a lot of pressure on me to be the best. That’s what keeps me focused. I think about the eyes that are going to be on me and I have to go in there and look my best. These kind of fights really bring out the best in me.”

His 2012 stoppage win over Khan saw Garcia unify the WBC and WBA titles at super-lightweight, an accomplishment he intends to replicate at welter.

Under the guidance of his engimatic father, Angel, the 28-year-old is confident he can cope with anything Thurman brings on fight night.

“At the end of the day, I prepare myself to be 100 percent ready for anything Thurman does. I’m a true champion because I’m able to adapt to anything he can bring,” he said.

“Training camp has been crucial. We’re working hard and pushing ourselves to the limit. We’ve done everything we have to do so far. It’s almost fight time.

“We’re just working smart and hard. We’re sharpening and working on a great game plan. I have to stick to the game plan and adjust if I have to.

“There’s no better feeling than unifying the title. I did it at 140 and now I have the chance to accomplish my goals at 147. It’s up to me to take advantage of it.