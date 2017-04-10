Dana White: ‘I can’t deny Conor McGregor the Floyd Mayweather fight’

Read more articles by

John Dennen

UFC president Dana White, who has been in talks with Conor McGregor and held discussions with Floyd Mayweather’s team, believes the Mayweather-McGregor fight will take place.

“I see this fight happening. Conor wants it and Floyd wants it and I’ve said many times, Conor has done a lot, he’s stepped up in big fights for this company, for me and for Lorenzo [Fertitta]. I can’t deny him this fight. What I would like to clarify is all the bulls*** about the 80-20 split,” he said. “Believe me. We’ve had preliminary talks with Conor and I’m in a good place for Conor. We’re going to meet in New York when he has his baby.”

He added, “I’ve been talking to them [Mayweather’s team] for a while now.”

There’s no clarity yet on when this crossover boxing bout between MMA star Conor McGregor and ultra-elite pugilist Floyd Mayweather might take place. “The longer it takes for us to come to an agreement I think the longer it’s going to take to negotiate with the Mayweather team,” White cautioned. “Because I know all the talk of A-side, B-side and all this sort of stuff, of course everything I say is going to come off biased because he’s my guy but you guys judge. Is Conor McGregor not a massive star? This fight here, Floyd doesn’t make this kind of money without Conor. So Conor’s just as important as Floyd when it comes to this fight. Not to mention the fact that Conor’s actually stepping in and boxing him and not saying hey let’s fight in mixed martial arts.”