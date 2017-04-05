Conor McGregor officially eligible for Nevada boxing licence

Read more articles by

George Gigney

UFC superstar Conor McGregor is now officially eligible to apply for a boxing licence from the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC), paving the way for a potential fight with Floyd Mayweather.

During a press conference for his rematch with Nate Diaz at UFC 202 last year, both fighters were involved in melee and threw bottles of water and cans at each other.

Initially the NSAC handed down a fine of $75,000 to the Irishman, alongside 50 hours of community service. He requested a reduction to the punishment, which was approved by the Commission and lowered to a $25,000 fine and 25 hours of community service.

“We’ve already met and had a very productive and cordial meeting. I really haven’t spoken to him about his intentions, we wanted to clear up the pending litigation with the fine and his attorney requested a re-hearing,” NSAC chief Bob Bennett told Boxing News.

“Prior to that, we had a very productive meeting with Conor, his attorney Jennifer Goldstein, and his manager and like I said, it was a very cordial, productive and professional meeting. It was a win-win, they got to articulate their interests and concerns and we were able to do the same.”

When he was handed his initial punishment, McGregor stated he would not pay the fine. His most recent outing took place in New York, when he became the first fighter to hold UFC titles in two weight classes at the same time by defeating Eddie Alvarez.

Since that victory he and Mayweather have talked up a storm over a potential cross-code clash, with Floyd even insisting he has now come out of retirement to fight McGregor.

McGregor obtained a boxing licence in California, but a fight with Mayweather is only likely to take place in Las Vegas, where the American has exclusively fought since 2006.

“Conor has paid his fine and Deputy Attorney General attorney fees. He’s officially eligible for a [Nevada] boxing licence,” Bennett confirmed to us.

Though McGregor has not yet officially applied for such a licence, he is expected to soon and, provided he supplies the relevant paperwork and passes a physical examination, he would be granted one by the NSAC.

That would see another box ticked to get the fight over the line, but the main obstacle of McGregor’s contract with the UFC and their involvement in a fight with Mayweather is yet to be resolved.