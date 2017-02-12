Chris Eubank: ‘When Junior won the title it was the first time I was truly happy’

Don’t miss any action. Sign up for the free BN newsletter(s) here
IN this week’s edition of Boxing News magazine, Chris Eubank speaks in an exclusive column. Read an extract here:
I REALISED on Saturday night, as I celebrated with my son, that I had never before been truly happy at any point in my life. When I won the world title for the first time, the novelty wore off after 12 hours, as I realised quickly I had created a work schedule for myself by winning. Already, having that WBO title meant nothing, so from that point, up until I lost in 1995, true enjoyment and appreciation was impossible because of work – even though everyone else was enjoying it.
So when Junior won the title it was the first time I was truly happy. It wasn’t about me, it was about what my son had achieved, and I have never been happier, never been so elated, so delighted.
