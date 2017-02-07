Charlie Schofield: ‘I’m pushing for the top 10 in the country’

Read more articles by

AFTER seven straight points wins in his first seven professional bouts, Manchester’s Charlie Schofield, 23, progressed to a six-rounder last time out in November, defeating Bryn Wain via fifth-frame stoppage. The Steve Wood-promoted light-heavy is scheduled to take part in another six-session contest in his hometown on February 18.

You claimed your first inside-schedule victory in your last fight. Is increasing your power something that you’ve been working on in training?

Yeah, definitely. I’ve been improving the strength and conditioning side of my training. I believe that’s been helping me to get stronger. On the pads, I’ve been working on angles and technique. When it came to my last fight, everything I’d been doing in training just came off and worked. I’m really looking forward to putting everything into practice again in my next fight.

During a fight, and in the gym, I always make sure that my hands are taped up with Steroplast’s Sterotape-Z.O. Steroplast are a great company, who’ve supported me pretty much since the start of my career. The tape that they provide me with is great, as it offers a lot of protection. The company’s based only a 10-minute drive away from where I train at the Betta Bodies Gym in Denton, near Manchester. Rob Rimmer’s been training me since October. I used to train with his dad, Bobby Rimmer, but Bobby has moved to Blackpool now, where he coaches Brian Rose. Rob and Bobby are both so passionate about the sport, like myself.

Your gym-mate, cruiserweight Jack Massey, is unbeaten like you. How often do you spar with him?

I get to spar Jack a lot. He’s fighting next on March 18 on a show in Buxton. I also travel around the North West for sparring. For example, I’m going to be sparring Brian Rose in the next couple of weeks, as he’s just recently had his fight confirmed against Jack Arnfield in Manchester [on March 25]. It’ll be good to do a few rounds with Brian.

Prior to turning pro in late 2014, how many amateur contests had you competed in?

I think I had just over 30 amateur fights, and I won just over half of them. I boxed under Joe Pennington at Northside ABC in Clayton, Manchester.

At 6ft 3ins, you’re a tall and rangy athlete. How do you make use of these attributes?

I just try to use my footwork and my jab as much as I can. My jab is my key weapon, so I like to keep it long and try to box. Obviously you have to work on every aspect of your game in boxing, but I do find that my jab comes naturally to me. My reach is longer than my opponent’s, more often than not, so it makes sense for me to use my jab. I try to keep it long, box, and bring my opponents in on to my right hand.

Your first two pro bouts came up at cruiserweight. However, you moved down to light-heavyweight for your third outing, and have remained there ever since. What was the reason for this change in weight class?

It was just training really. As soon as I turned pro, my lifestyle changed. I became more focused and dedicated. My diet became clean, and I started training twice a day. The extra dedication has shown. I’m in the best shape I’ve ever been in now. I’m leaner, stronger and fitter than ever before. I really feel that I can go on and be successful at light-heavyweight.

You’ve only been a pro for a little over two years, so are there any particular fighters that you look up to in the game?

Obviously, you always look up to the likes of Floyd Mayweather. It’s not just his undefeated record, but also his style of boxing. It’s incredible what he achieved in the sport. You’ve got to look up to people who’ve won world titles. It’s my goal to become a world champion one day.

What is your target for the rest of this year?

Well I’ve got to get February 18 out of the way first. That’s all I’m focused on at the moment. I just want to be active. I’m going to keep working hard and pushing for the top 10 in the country.