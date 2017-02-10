Charlie Edwards will fight Iain Butcher for British super-flyweight title

Read more articles by

CHARLIE EDWARDS will challenge Iain Butcher for the vacant British super-flyweight title on April 15 at the SSE Arena in Glasgow, live on Sky Sports.

Edwards took on John Riel Casimero for the IBF World Flyweight title at The O2 in London in September and put in a fine performance against the former Light-Flyweight king in just his ninth pro outing.

The Surrey star landed the English title at 112lbs in his fifth fight and the WBC Silver strap in his seventh, and is looking to pocket the Lord Lonsdale belt at his first attempt in his first fight under new trainer Adam Booth.

Scotsman Butcher has already tasted British title action having been edged out by Liverpool’s Kevin Satchell on Merseyside back in July 2013, and the 24 year old Motherwell man will be banking on the home support to roar him onto victory against the former Team GB talent – but Edwards believes joining Booth’s gym and moving up in weight will give him the edge north of the border.

“Teaming up with Adam has been a great move for me,” said Edwards. “Adam is a very knowledgeable man and when he speaks to me I’m in awe of him. I have the utmost respect for him and his accolades speak for them self. He has a great coaching team around him also.

“The gym is absolutely buzzing with all the fighters in there training alongside world champion Billy Joe Saunders and former world champion Andy Lee, I have got world class sparring in Ryan Burnett who is at Bantamweight and also Lucien Reid who is a super-bantamweight.

“I am buzzing to fight in Scotland in Butchers’ back yard. It’s a fight I have wanted for a long, long time as we have been rivals in the amateurs when we were both in the GB squad. Although we have always got on, this is a business and I can’t wait to put on a show up there and show everyone how I have come on under Adam and use the experience I have gained from my world title defeat to Casimero.

“I am feeling great at my new weight. When I moved to Adam he assessed my style and training and due to developing more power in my legs, it is the right move and you will all see that come April 15.”

Edwards and Butcher clash on the undercard of the World Super-Lightweight unification battle between WBA king Ricky Burns and WBO banger Julius Indongo.