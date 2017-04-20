Canelo Alvarez slams Julio Cesar Chavez Jr

Read more articles by

John Dennen

CANELO ALVAREZ has lambasted his Mexican rival Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Canelo rose from a teenage professional to the summit of the sport. Chavez in contrast was already the son of a legend. Their hostility is getting personal.

Speaking at a media workout, Canelo said, “Chavez, Jr. has gotten to this point because of his name; he lacks the discipline to be the best. He has had so many highs and lows in his career. I hope that he gets his act together and that we get the best Julio Cesar Chavez, Jr. in the ring on May 6. That is going to make the fight all the more action packed inside the ring. I don’t want any excuses.”

Moving up to their agreed catchweight, 164½ lbs, for the first time, Canelo commented on his training camp, “We have prepared very well for this fight. I feel fast and strong, and not having to drop so much weight will benefit me come fight night.”

“The rivalry between Canelo Alvarez and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr goes back a while, and it’s felt by both teams. Both Chavez Sr and Jr for some reason, don’t like Canelo. Perhaps it’s because he’s been the face of boxing for a while now. He’s going to carry boxing on his shoulders for many years to come. Or maybe they don’t like Canelo because he’s getting more attention for this fight than Jr is,” promoter Oscar De La Hoya. “Chavez Sr had his day just like mine. With Chavez Jr it can be his time on May 6 but he has to go out there and prove it in the ring. I strongly feel that Chavez Jr will be in great shape, the best shape of his life come May 6 and therefore we’re going to get a great fight.

“I’m excited for May 6 because we’ve never seen a fight that’s dull or boring with two Mexican fighters. It’s going to be a great fight and that’s exactly what the sport needs.”