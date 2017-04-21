Britain and Ireland’s top 10 super-middleweights

George Gigney lists 10 of the best British & Irish super-middleweights in history

George Gigney

1. Joe Calzaghe

His standout win came against Jeff Lacy, but Calzaghe reigned for 10 years in 21 defences, also beating the likes of Mikkel Kessler before moving to light-heavy.

2. Carl Froch

Jermain Taylor, Andre Dirrell, Kessler, Arthur Abraham, Lucian Bute. Those are just some of the scalps Froch claimed during his glittering career.

3. Nigel Benn

Arguably the most ferocious – and popular – fighter on this list, Benn was involved in some phenomenal nights.

4. Chris Eubank

An iron chin, sublime skill and more confidence than you’d know what to do with carried Eubank to the WBO title with some unforgettable fights.

5. Steve Collins

The Irishman beat war-torn versions of both Eubank and Nigel Benn and also won the WBO crown.

6. James DeGale

The first British Olympic champion to win a professional world title. The current IBF champion now has high profile fights to look forward to.

7. Richie Woodhall

A masterclass against Sugarboy Malinga to win the WBC title and a win over Vincenzo Nardiello stand out for Woodhall, though Markus Beyer dethroned him before Calzaghe retired him.

8. Robin Reid

He pushed Calzaghe alarmingly close in 1999, and perhaps deserved the decision. Aside from that he briefly held the WBC title, beating Nardiello in Italy to win it.

9. Glenn Catley

He upset Beyer in 2000 to become world champion, though was stunned himself in his first defence against Dingaan Thobela.

10. George Groves

An amateur and professional win over DeGale prove Groves’ class, but he has fallen painfully short in world title fights so far.