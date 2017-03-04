Boxing results: Tony Bellew defeats David Haye

Read more articles by

IN one of the most unlikely victories boxing has seen, Tony Bellew stopped David Haye in 11 rounds at the O2 Arena on Saturday (March 4). Bellew, a cruiserweight world champion, was moving up to heavyweight to fight former world champion, and one of the division’s most dangerous punchers, David Haye.

Yet Bellew boxed with him in the opening rounds, despite being subjected to some heavy bombs in the early going.

But in the sixth round Haye unravelled. He reeled back, his ankle damaged and could scarcely get his legs back under him. Bellew set after him, and put him down with punches. Haye just managed to beat the count.

Indeed terribly hampered Haye endured punch after, to burst forward to swing at Bellew, clipping him at times. Wounded but dangerous, he stayed in the fight. He could not sustain it and in the 11th round Bellew’s hooks drove him through the ropes. Haye just made it back into the ring but his corner threw in the towel.

Bellew became the most unlikely of victors on a strange night in Greenwhich.

