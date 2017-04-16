Boxing results: Scott Cardle loses British title to Robbie Barrett

Read more articles by

Press Association

ROBBIE BARRETT captured the British Lightweight title from Scott Cardle with a majority points victory at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow.

Previously unbeaten Cardle was looking for the win to secure the Lonsdale Belt outright and it looked like he was on his way when the Yorkshireman took two counts of eight.

However, a cut opened up at the side of Cardle’s eye in the fifth round which appeared to turn the fight in Barrett’s favour.

The cut opened over Scott Cardle’s eye (Jeff Holmes/PA)

At the end of 12 thrilling rounds, one judge called it a 114-114 draw but the other two scored it 114-112 and 115-113 to Barrett.

Cardle, 27, looked impressive in the early rounds and when his opponent took a standing count in the second round it looked ominous. The Lytham St Annes fighter was quicker and more accurate in the clinches and in the fifth round Barrett again had to take a count after going down.

Cardle, however, ended the round with cut over his left eye as Barrett revealed evidence of his own craft. Barrett after the points decision (Jeff Holmes/PA)

The 25-year-old grew in confidence, encouraged by the blood which flowed from his opponent, whose fans had grown quiet in their anxiety.

Cardle was taking as many shots as he was delivering and as the fight entered the final rounds, the two fighters slugged it out, leaving themselves exhausted by the end, but with Barrett and his corner jubilant.

Earlier, Charlie Flynn’s first professional title fight against Ryan Collins was declared a technical draw after he sustained a cut in a clash of heads.

Disappointing tonight!! 25 stitches after taking an illegal head butt

???????????????????????? ???????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/suJj8etrvM — charlie flynn (@ChuckFlynn93) April 15, 2017



Flynn looked fine in the first couple of rounds of the Celtic Lightweight title fight but reeled when he collided with Collins’ head and the nasty cut was considered too severe for him to continue.

The Gorbals’ Joe Ham won the Scottish Super-Bantamweight title with a 99-92 points win over Scott McCormack.

Charlie Edwards won his British super-flyweight fight against Iain Butcher on all three judges scorecards.

Butcher, from Motherwell, had apologised after he had failed to make the weight for contest and consequently, only the Englishman was fighting for the vacant title.