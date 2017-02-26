Boxing results: Rey Vargas wins WBC super-bantam title against Gavin McDonnell

Despite one shocking scorecard Rey Vargas wins the WBC world title in Hull

Despite one shocking scorecard Rey Vargas wins the WBC world title in Hull

Read more articles by

John Dennen

Don’t miss any action. Sign up for the free BN newsletter(s) here

GAVIN McDONNELL may have been outgunned but he was never discouraged as he took on experienced Mexican Rey Vargas for the vacant WBC super-bantamweight title at the Hull Ice Arena Saturday (February 25).

Vargas had McDonnell under real pressure in the first half of their title fight, slamming in punishing crosses and accurate left hooks as his deft footwork moved him clear. Gavin at least dug in and towards the end of the contest he pressed forward as he pitched right hands at Vargas in a heartening finish.

Vargas was a clear points winner. He won 117-111 and 116-112 on two of the judges’ scorecards although Ian John Lewis turned in a hard-to-fathom 114-114 draw.

Olympic gold medallist Luke Campbell took care of a wild Jairo Lopez, landing a stunning uppercut with his southpaw left to flatten the Mexican inside two rounds.

Rakeem Noble stepped in at short notice to fight Tommy Coyle. Hurt at the end of the second round, he hadn’t fully recovered by the third and Coyle overpowered him, ending it inside the distance.

Ryan Burnett outpointed Josefai Reyes over eight rounds. Heavyweight Dave Allen spectacularly dispatched Lukasz Rusiewicz in the first round.

For the full ringside report don’t miss next week’s issue of Boxing News.