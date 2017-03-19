Boxing results: Gennady Golovkin earns disputed decision over Daniel Jacobs

Gennady Golovkin retains his world titles against Daniel Jacobs, but not everyone agrees with the verdict

WORLD middleweight king Gennady Golovkin kept hold of his crown inside New York’s Madison Square Garden, but Daniel Jacobs took him all the way in a close and keenly contested fight. The champion received a unanimous decision by scores of 114-113 and 115-112 twice, but the verdict was greeted with jeers from sections of the crowd.

The vast majority of observers had expected the fight to end inside the distance, considering both men carry significant power. However, the bout turned out to be an intriguing technical clash at times, with Jacobs’ fast hands and switch-hitting style – as well as his sheer size and physical strength – causing the fearsome Golovkin considerable problems on occasions.

Golovkin’s fantastic jab was again key to any success he enjoyed, as was his destructive right hand – which saw Jacobs dropped in the fourth frame. Lots of the rounds were difficult to score, with Golovkin marching forward and cutting off the ring, and Jacobs landing well off the back foot while utilising impressive movement.

After 12 sessions, Boxing News had Jacobs winning 114-113, but it was Golovkin who got the nod.