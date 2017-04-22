Boxing results: Darryll Williams seizes English super-middleweight title in thriller

Read more articles by

John Dennen

“FEROCIOUS” Darryll Williams and Jahmaine Smyle fought a tremendous battle for the English super-middleweight title. Williams, a Londoner, travelled to Leicester to take on Smyle and dragged him into a thrilling confrontation, seizing the belt and a split decision victory. Phil Edwards scored 97-93 for Williams, Shaun Messer 96-95 for Smyle and Dave Parris 98-93 for Williams.

On the same bill at the Leicester Arena, Tyrone Nurse retained his British super-lightweight title but only after Joe Hughes held him to a majority draw.

Looking dangerous Anthony Yarde unloaded a fearsome combination and a sickening body shot in the first round to drop Darren Snow heavily to the canvas. Snow clambered to his feet only to slump back into a corner.

Heavyweight Daniel Dubois had his second professional contest. He struck in good quality shots against Blaise Mendouo, a former Olympian. Early in the second round a big right cross and heavy left hook dropped Mendouo in the ropes to earn Dubois an impressive knockout win.