Boxing results: Adrien Broner edges out Adrian Granados

John Dennen

ADRIEN BRONER took a split decision victory over Adrian Granados at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio on Saturday.

The fight was set for just 10 rounds and the weight limit moved up to welterweight at Broner’s request.

But Broner came through with a victory he needed, edging out Granados 96-94 for Robert Pope and 97-93 for Steve Weisfeld. Phil Rogers scored it 97-93 for Granados.

On the undercard Lamont Peterson won a WBA ‘regular’ title at welterweight. (Keith Thurman is the WBA’s Super champion at welterweight.) Peterson won a unanimous decision over David Avanesyan, 116-112 for Robert Pope and Steve Weisfeld, and 115-113 for Phil Rogers.

Marcus Browne knocked out Thomas Williams Jr in six rounds, after dropping him in the second, fourth and sixth rounds.