Another fighter edges closer to Floyd Mayweather’s record

George Gigney

UNBEATEN WBC strawweight champion Wanheng Menayothin improved his record to 46-0 today, edging him closer to Floyd Mayweather’s 49-0 ledger.

The talented Thai fighter defeated Jaysever Abcede in his home country in a non-title six-rounder.

It was his second fight of 2017 after having outpointed Melvin Jerusalem over 12 rounds in defence of his WBC crown in January.

Like many Thai fighters, the 31-year-old’s perfect record includes wins over poor opponents. Since winning the title in 2014, Menayothin has defended it six times out of 10 fights in total.

Excellent Nicaraguan Roman Gonzalez recently attempted to go 47-0 but was stunned by Srisaket Sor Rungvisai on a controversial decision two weeks ago.

Both Gonzalez and Mayweather compiled their records against much better opposition than Menayothin, who has never fought outside of the 105lb division.

Gonzalez hopes to secure a rematch with Sor Rungvisai, who dropped him in the opening round but was penalised for repeated use of the head, which caused nasty cuts to Gonzalez’ own cranium.

Mayweather is still officially retired but talks are still ongoing for him to attempt to hit 50-0 and break Rocky Marciano’s record by fighting UFC star Conor McGregor.