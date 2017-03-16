Analysing Gennady Golovkin

Read more articles by

Boxing Science

Don’t miss any action. Sign up for the free BN newsletter(s) here

EVER wondered what makes Gennady Golovkin so effective? What kind of shots does he throw and when? Does he pace his strategy round-by-round or change the way he attacks? How good have his opponent’s been and where have they tried to attack?

Here are some interesting stats that Boxing Science uncovered during a performance analysis of Gennady Golovkin ahead of his fight with Kell Brook.

We found that;

GGG throws a punch on average every 2.6 s

His opponents throw a punch every 4.4 s

GGG lands 40% of his punches

His opponents land 23%

GGG increases the number of punches as rounds progress from 3 s in round 1 to 2 s in round 8.

His opponents tend to increase the number of punches from round 1 to 4 and then decrease from 4 to 8

GGG tends to vary the number of punches per second across rounds, whereas his opponents tend to have similar frequency of punches per round

TO BUY THE BOXING SCIENCE – ‘TRAIN LIKE A CHAMPION’ TRAINING PROGRAMME CLICK HERE