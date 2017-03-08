Amir Khan’s ‘super fight’ against Manny Pacquiao called off – reports

Read more articles by

AMIR KHAN’S scheduled fight against Manny Pacquiao has been called off, according to the Filipino’s promoter Bob Arum.

The two fighters had announced the “super fight” on Twitter at the end of February, with only the location to be determined.

A venue in the United Arab Emirates was expected to be confirmed but Arum says the April 23 showdown is now “dead”.

Speaking to ESPN, Arum said: “(Pacquiao’s adviser) Michael (Koncz) is on his way back to meet with Manny but it’s kaddish for the UAE deal. It’s dead.

“I’m talking to him about another proposal for another fight, not Khan. Khan won’t be Manny’s next opponent.”

Both fighters tweeted last month about a date for a bout being agreed.

Negotiations between team Pacquiao and team Khan have come to terms for the April 23 bout as this is what the fans wanted. #PacquiaoKhan — Manny Pacquiao (@mannypacquiao) February 26, 2017



My team an I have agreed terms with Manny Pacquiao and his team for a super fight #pacquiaokhan #April23rd — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) February 26, 2017

Pacquiao, 38, who currently holds the WBO welterweight title, continues to be trained by Freddie Roach but Khan left the American in September 2012 and is now under the tutelage of Virgil Hunter.

Khan’s last fight in May 2016 was at 155lbs, when he challenged Mexico’s Saul Alvarez for the WBC middleweight title but lost in six rounds.

He has also long spoken of fighting in the UAE, where he has a southern Asian fanbase, and of his desire to test himself against either Pacquiao or Floyd Mayweather, two of the finest fighters of the modern era.

The 30-year-old previously said: “When I sparred with Manny he was dangerous. They were hard rounds and I knew then that one day I would fight him. I have been ready for a long time.”