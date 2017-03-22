Amateur boxers caught up in terror attack at UK Parliament

The Italia Thunder team and members of Hammersmith Boxing Academy are caught up in a ‘terror attack’ in London

GROUPS of amateur boxers were present at the House of Commons today when the UK Houses of Parliament in London were hit by what the Metropolitan Police are describing as a “terrorist incident”.

A woman has died after several pedestrians were struck by a car on Westminster Bridge. A police officer was stabbed in the nearby Houses of Parliament before the attacker was shot by police.

The Italia Thunder boxing team – here to take on the British Lionhearts in the World Series of Boxing – were visiting the House of Commons alongside members of Hammersmith Boxing Academy when the attack took place.

Non comincia bene l’avventura londinese. Nonostante al momento dell’accaduto alcuni componenti… https://t.co/Ftcrs8f1gT — Italia Thunder (@ItaliaThunder) March 22, 2017

They took to Twitter to update their followers on their situation and to let them know they are safe.

“Not a good start [to] the adventure in London. Although at the time of the incident some of the #ItaliaThunder boxers were not far away, we want to reassure you that all are well,” the post, written in Italian, read.

However GB super-heavyweight Frazer Clarke, part of the Lionhearts team for tomorro’s fixture, also took to social media in response to the attack. The British Lionhearts were scheduled to attend the House of Commons today to promote the WSB match tomorrow night.

I can never unsee what I’ve just seen infront of my eyes at the House of Parliament in London … God be with the police officer — frazer clarke (@BigFrazeBoxer) March 22, 2017

Currently inside the lobby at the Houses of Parliament terrible scenes … God be with that police officer!! get me out of here ASAP — frazer clarke (@BigFrazeBoxer) March 22, 2017

Press Association reporter Laura Harding, who was at the scene, described the lobby as “dominated by boxers in tracksuits”.

It is unclear at this stage whether the boxers are still inside the Houses of Parliament, but the police have urged the public to stay away from the area.