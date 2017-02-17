Adrien Broner vs Adrian Granados to be live-streamed on Twitter

Read more articles by

SHOWTIME Sports will live-stream the first ever boxing event on Twitter this Saturday, offering fans the opportunity to watch and join the conversation during the SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING tripleheader headlined by popular four-division world champion Adrien Broner versus upset-minded Adrian Granados.

The unique collaboration with Twitter is an extension of the SHOWTIME Free Preview Weekend during which the premium network will be available to more than 73 million television households nationwide from Friday, February 17 through Monday, February 20.

Twitter’s live stream of Saturday’s SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING telecast will be available for free to logged-in and logged-out users on Twitter and connected devices in the United States and Canada. Access to the live stream will be available at showtimeboxing.twitter.com, in Twitter’s explore tab and on @ShowtimeBoxing.

“We are in the midst of an unrivaled run of seven live boxing events over an eight-week span on SHOWTIME and CBS,” said Stephen Espinoza, Executive Vice President & General Manager, SHOWTIME Sports. “The sport of boxing is on the rise again, and the best and most meaningful fights are on SHOWTIME. With this unprecedented live stream on Twitter, we have the opportunity to reach boxing fans and casual observers everywhere with the industry-leading boxing programming we deliver to our subscribers on a consistent basis.”

“Twitter is where fans go to for live conversations about boxing,” said Anthony Noto, COO at Twitter. “Our collaboration with SHOWTIME Sports will provide fans access to the live video stream of Saturday night’s best-in-class championship boxing coverage and the live conversation all on one screen.”

Saturday’s SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING presentation of Broner vs. Granados airs live at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. In the main event, former four-division world champion Adrien Broner will face the hard-charging Adrian Granados in a 10-round welterweight showdown. In co-featured bouts, WBA Welterweight Champion David Avanesyan will defend his belt against former two-time champ Lamont Peterson, while 175-pound contenders Marcus Browne and Thomas Williams square off in a 10-round light heavyweight bout.