Adrien Broner makes weight

Don’t miss any action. Sign up for the free BN newsletter(s) here
Welterweight Main Event – 10 Rounds
Adrien Broner – 146 ½ Pounds
Adrian Granados – 146 ½ Pounds
Referee: Earnie Sharif (Pittsburg, Penn); Judges: Robert Pope (Cincinnati), Phil Rogers (Youngstown, Ohio), Steve Weisfield (River Vale, N.J.)
WBA Welterweight World Championship – 12 Rounds
David Avanesyan – 147 Pounds
Lamont Peterson – 146 ½ Pounds
Referee: Harvey Dock (Newark, N.J.); Judges: Robert Pope (Cincinnati), Phil Rogers (Youngstown, Ohio), Steve Weisfield (River Vale, N.J.)
Light Heavyweight – 10 Rounds
Marcus Browne – 174 ½ Pounds
Thomas Williams – 174 ½ Pounds
Referee: Ken Miliner (Cincinnati), Judges: Robert Pope (Cincinnati), Phil Rogers (Youngstown, Ohio), Stacey Blevins (Dayton, Ohio)