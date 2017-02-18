February 18, 2017
Adrien Broner makes weight

Adrien Broner an Adrian Granados come in under the welterweight limit

Adrien Broner

Stephanie Trapp/Showtime

Welterweight Main Event – 10 Rounds

Adrien Broner – 146 ½ Pounds

Adrian Granados – 146 ½ Pounds

Referee: Earnie Sharif (Pittsburg, Penn); Judges: Robert Pope (Cincinnati), Phil Rogers (Youngstown, Ohio), Steve Weisfield (River Vale, N.J.)

 

WBA Welterweight World Championship – 12 Rounds

David Avanesyan – 147 Pounds

Lamont Peterson – 146 ½ Pounds

Referee: Harvey Dock (Newark, N.J.); Judges: Robert Pope (Cincinnati), Phil Rogers (Youngstown, Ohio), Steve Weisfield (River Vale, N.J.)

 

Light Heavyweight – 10 Rounds

Marcus Browne – 174 ½ Pounds

Thomas Williams – 174 ½ Pounds

Referee: Ken Miliner (Cincinnati), Judges: Robert Pope (Cincinnati), Phil Rogers (Youngstown, Ohio), Stacey Blevins (Dayton, Ohio)

