‘I’m not intimidated by Adrien Broner’

ADRIAN GRANADOS has a message for his February 18 opponent at the Cintas Center at Xavier University in Cincinnati, controversial Adrien Broner. “I wasn’t intimated by Broner when we sparred and I’m not intimidated by him now. I know I belong in this fight, at this level,” Granados said. “We finally have a huge opportunity. I feel I paid my dues. I know Amir Imam wasn’t a fluke. And the robberies on my record were just that – robberies. You get in the ring with Adrian Granados and you’re going to get a hell of a fight.

“It’s a tough fight. People are saying I’m going to have to fight like Marcos Maidana. But I’m going to be Adrian Granados and I’m going to win my way.

“With our two styles it’s going to be a firefight. It can’t be anything but exciting. I have a great team behind me and I can’t wait to make everyone proud.”

Victory over Broner would be a breakthrough moment for Granados. “Winning this fight not only changes my life, but it changes a lot of other lives. Beating Broner would change the sport in Chicago,” Adrian said. “It’s very motivating to know that I’m an inspirational figure for people in Chicago. It helps me get through those long days in the gym, when you don’t want to get up and train. I know what I’m fighting for and I use it as motivation.