$70 million on the table for Manny Pacquiao to fight Juan Manuel Marquez in China

John Dennen

MANNY PACQUIAO and Amir Khan made headlines over the weekend as they announced that they had agreed terms for a mega-fight in April. Neither man remains at his peak but Pacquiao’s many accomplishments speak for themselves and Khan, though he has been the recipient of some high profile losses, is still a star name. Combining the two makes for a major fight. A location is yet to be confirmed, though the United Arab Emirates is the front-runner to host the event.

But Pacquiao might just have a bonanza 2017 in mind.

In his blog for Boxing News Online, Andy Clarke reveals a telling detail from Nacho Beristain, the trainer of Pacquiao’s arch-rival Juan Manuel Marquez, who was in Hull this weekend to oversee Rey Vargas’ world title winning efforts against Gavin McDonnell. Beristain says $70 million dollars has been put on the table for Juan Manuel Marquez to meet Manny Pacquiao in China in September, and apparently they’d only need to pay $4 million of that in tax.

2017 could turn out to be a golden year for Manny Pacquiao.