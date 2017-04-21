10 of boxing’s most notable draws

Don’t miss any action. Sign up for the free BN newsletter(s) here
- Pernell Whitaker vs Julio Cesar Chavez
Whitaker tamed the marauding Mexican over 12 rounds in Texas, only to be forced to settle with a draw.
- Lennox Lewis vs Evander Holyfield
“This is what is killing boxing,” said Emanuel Steward after his charge, Lewis, was unfairly denied victory by the judges.
- Manny Pacquiao vs Juan Manuel Marquez I
Floored three times in the first, Marquez battled back to earn a draw.
- Sugar Ray Leonard vs Tommy Hearns II
Leonard later admitted that Hearns deserved victory in this rematch, having earned two knockdowns along the way.
- Marvin Hagler vs Vito Antuofermo I
Hagler had seemingly done enough in his first attempt at world honours, though conclusively beat Vito a few years later.
- Nigel Benn vs Chris Eubank II
This momentous rematch did not live up to its electric predecessor, but millions tuned in to watch.
- Gene Fullmer vs Joey Giardello
You would struggle to find a fight with more head clashes than this foul-filled affair, which did not produce a winner.
- John Ruiz vs Evander Holyfield III
Perhaps best known for being sleep-inducingly dull, this heavyweight world title clash seemed to have gone Holyfield’s way – but not according to the judges.
- James Degale vs Badou Jack
There would be no unified super-middleweight champion when these two collided in an enthralling struggle, during which both were down and DeGale lost two teeth.
- Jeff Fenech vs Azumah Nelson I
Nelson started fast but was worn down by Fenech’s swarming attacks, and was almost stopped in the final round.