10 of boxing’s most notable draws

What if Joshua-Klitschko doesn’t produce a winner. Here are 10 of boxing’s most high profile draws

What if Joshua-Klitschko doesn’t produce a winner. Here are 10 of boxing’s most high profile draws

Read more articles by

George Gigney

Don’t miss any action. Sign up for the free BN newsletter(s) here

Pernell Whitaker vs Julio Cesar Chavez

Whitaker tamed the marauding Mexican over 12 rounds in Texas, only to be forced to settle with a draw.

Lennox Lewis vs Evander Holyfield

“This is what is killing boxing,” said Emanuel Steward after his charge, Lewis, was unfairly denied victory by the judges.

Manny Pacquiao vs Juan Manuel Marquez I

Floored three times in the first, Marquez battled back to earn a draw.

Sugar Ray Leonard vs Tommy Hearns II

Leonard later admitted that Hearns deserved victory in this rematch, having earned two knockdowns along the way.

Marvin Hagler vs Vito Antuofermo I

Hagler had seemingly done enough in his first attempt at world honours, though conclusively beat Vito a few years later.

Nigel Benn vs Chris Eubank II

This momentous rematch did not live up to its electric predecessor, but millions tuned in to watch.

Gene Fullmer vs Joey Giardello

You would struggle to find a fight with more head clashes than this foul-filled affair, which did not produce a winner.

John Ruiz vs Evander Holyfield III

Perhaps best known for being sleep-inducingly dull, this heavyweight world title clash seemed to have gone Holyfield’s way – but not according to the judges.

James Degale vs Badou Jack

There would be no unified super-middleweight champion when these two collided in an enthralling struggle, during which both were down and DeGale lost two teeth.

Jeff Fenech vs Azumah Nelson I

Nelson started fast but was worn down by Fenech’s swarming attacks, and was almost stopped in the final round.